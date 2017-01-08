Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Scores 10 points in return to bench role

Hibbert came off the bench and posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 15 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 loss to the Spurs.

After a three-game run as the starting center, Hibbert moved back to his customary bench role with Cody Zeller (concussion) returning to action. Hibbert didn't see a drastic reduction in playing time while heading back to the second unit, and the 10-point effort marked his first double-digit scoring performance since Dec. 1. Hibbert's playing time should continue to sit around 15-to-20 minutes per game, limiting his chances of hitting double figures in scoring with much frequency.