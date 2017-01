Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Scores season-high 16 points Wednesday

Hibbert posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 107-85 win over the Blazers.

Hibbert's 16 points were a season-high and just the third time he's eclipsed 10 points since Dec. 1. Suffice to say, Hibbert is not a relevant fantasy player in pretty much any format.