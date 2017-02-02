Hornets' Roy Hibbert: To come off the bench Wednesday

Hibbert will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors.

Hibbert has started the last four games in place of Cody Zeller (quad), and while we've yet to receive word on Zeller's availability, the Hornets have announced they're going to start Spencer Hawes at center Wednesday. Hawes was seeing the bulk of the minutes at center anyway, so Hibbert was already off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of leagues. Once Zeller is back, Hibbert could see his role decline further.