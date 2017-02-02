Hornets' Roy Hibbert: To come off the bench Wednesday
Hibbert will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors.
Hibbert has started the last four games in place of Cody Zeller (quad), and while we've yet to receive word on Zeller's availability, the Hornets have announced they're going to start Spencer Hawes at center Wednesday. Hawes was seeing the bulk of the minutes at center anyway, so Hibbert was already off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of leagues. Once Zeller is back, Hibbert could see his role decline further.
More News
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Doesn't do much in start•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Scores season-high 16 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start at center Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Scores 10 points in return to bench role•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start Monday•