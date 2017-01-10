Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start at center Tuesday
Hibbert will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
After a three-game stint in the starting lineup, Hibbert was back in a bench role Saturday against the Spurs, as Cody Zeller had finally passed through the league-mandated concussion protocol. However, Zeller is now dealing with an illness and will yet again be on the sidelines, giving Hibbert another opportunity to work with the top unit. Hibbert will still be limited to minutes in the high-teens-to-low-20's despite the promotion, with Spencer Hawes the more likely candidate to see a bigger role than usual.
More News
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Scores 10 points in return to bench role•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start Monday•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Grabs eight rebounds in return to bench•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Starting Monday, will have minutes capped•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start Saturday•
-
Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Settling into backup role at center•