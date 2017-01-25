Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start at center Wednesday

Hibbert will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Cody Zeller is dealing with a quad injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest, so the Hornets are opting to go with Hibbert as their starting center against the Warriors. With Zeller out, Hibbert should see a slight bump in minutes, although it wouldn't be surprising if Spencer Hawes ended up being the bigger beneficiary Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola