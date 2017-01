Hornets' Roy Hibbert: Will start Monday

Hibbert is drawing a spot start at center in Monday's tilt verus the Bulls.

With Cody Zeller sidelined, Hibbert will draw his sixth start of the season. He is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 boards, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks in just 16.2 minutes as a starter this season. While he will likely push the 20 minute mark, the big man still holds little upside in this contest.