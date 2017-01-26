Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Posts double-double off bench

Hawes finished with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with 13 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shots over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 loss against the Warriors.

Hawes saw his most extensive playing time since Nov. 21, when he rolled up a season-high 37 minutes. He played added minutes with Cody Zeller (quadriceps) on the shelf. If Zeller remains sidelined Hawes will have some decent short-term fantasy appeal, especially if you're searching for low-cost values in DFS.