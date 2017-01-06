Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Scores 18 points in loss

Hawes tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to Detroit.

Hawes hit a season high Thursday, an encouraging sign after falling in and out of coach Steve Clifford's rotation all season. It's been tough for Hawes to find court time, with Clifford leaning more towards Frank Kaminsky and Roy Hibbert to fill in the big-man rotation, but Charlotte could certainly use more outside shooting and Hawes offers that at a unique size. Keep an eye on him to see if he finds more minutes in the near future.