Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Will start Wednesday vs. Warriors
Hawes will draw the start at center in Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors.
Hawes will replace Roy Hibbert at center. The decision by coach Steve Clifford is likely matchup based. Hawes was impressive in the team's loss to the Warriors on Jan. 25, posting ten points, 13 rebounds, five assists, a block and a triple in 29 minutes. He presumably see another healthy workload Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Notches double-double against Memphis•
-
Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Dropped from rotation Friday•
-
Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Notches double-double•
-
Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Will not play Friday•