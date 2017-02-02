Hornets' Spencer Hawes: Will start Wednesday vs. Warriors

Hawes will draw the start at center in Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors.

Hawes will replace Roy Hibbert at center. The decision by coach Steve Clifford is likely matchup based. Hawes was impressive in the team's loss to the Warriors on Jan. 25, posting ten points, 13 rebounds, five assists, a block and a triple in 29 minutes. He presumably see another healthy workload Wednesday.

