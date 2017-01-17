Graham (coach's decision) didn't see the court in a 108-98 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Graham saw some rare run in a competitive contest in the Hornets' previous game Friday against the 76ers, and though reserve guard Jeremy Lamb (foot) remained out Monday, coach Steve Clifford elected to shorten his rotation at the expense of the rookie. The 23-year-old has seen double-digit minutes in just two of his 12 appearances on the season and doesn't look like he'll be worth tracking for fantasy purposes.