Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out Thursday

Graham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League contest against the Magic.

Graham was also sidelined for Wednesday's loss to the Pistons due to soreness in his left hamstring, and the Hornets will elect to play it safe with their second-year shooting guard again on Thursday. The injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, but he could be subject to limited playing time again in 2017 after seeing just seven minutes per game through 27 contests during his rookie campaign.