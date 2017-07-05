Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out Wednesday with hamstring soreness

Graham will not participate during Wednesday's summer league matchup against the Pistons due to left hamstring soreness.

The injury doesn't seem too serious, but the Hornets likely want to play it safe with their young wing player. Graham played in 27 games for Charlotte last season, posting 2.1 points across 7.0 minutes per game.

