Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out Wednesday with hamstring soreness
Graham will not participate during Wednesday's summer league matchup against the Pistons due to left hamstring soreness.
The injury doesn't seem too serious, but the Hornets likely want to play it safe with their young wing player. Graham played in 27 games for Charlotte last season, posting 2.1 points across 7.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Scores a single point over 9 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Fails to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Held out of rotation Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Expected to be available Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Treveon Graham: Practices Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...