Isaiah Canaan: Waived by Bulls
Canaan was waived by the Bulls on Friday, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls had until midnight Friday to waive Canaan before his contract for next season became fully guaranteed. The decision to do so doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Canaan underwhelmed in 39 games for Chicago in 2016-17, shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and 26.6 percent from three. The 26-year-old will likely look to catch on with another team as a low-cost third or fourth point guard.
