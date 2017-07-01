J.J. Redick: Intends to leave Clippers
Redick, currently an unrestricted free agent, doesn't plan on returning to the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After reviving his career over the past four seasons in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old is exploring options elsewhere, a decision likely made easier following the departure of Chris Paul to Houston. Despite creeping up in age, Redick is renowned for his work ethic and should be able to provide a legitimate three-point threat wherever he ends up.
