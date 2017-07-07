Jamal Crawford: Agrees to buyout with Hawks

Crawford and the Hawks have come to terms on a buyout, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Crawford, who was sent to the Hawks in a three-team trade, will have his contract bought out by the team, making him a free agent. He averaged 12.3 points (41.3 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from deep) and 2.6 assists across 26.3 minutes per game -- making him an enticing option for playoff-caliber teams as a sixth man.