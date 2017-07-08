Jamal Crawford: Intends to sign with the Timberwolves

Crawford intends to sign with the Timberwolves upon clearing waivers, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Crawford was recently sent to the Hawks in the three-team trade, but was bought out and became a free agent. Joining the Timberwolves provides Crawford with an excellent opportunity to back up Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague at both guard positions. He'll also stretch the floor for Minnesota off the bench with his 36.0 percent accuracy from deep, allowing his teammates to make better cuts and plays than they would without him.