James Jones: Retires, joins Suns front office

Jones has retired and will be joining the Suns as the Vice President of Basketball Operations, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Jones spent last season with the Cavaliers, playing in just 48 games. In those games, he averaged 2.8 points across 7.9 minutes per game. Jones largely made a career out of being a three-point marksman and will finish his career with a 40.1 percent mark from distance on 5.2 points per game. Arguably his best season as a player came during the 2005-06 season with Phoenix, when he averaged 9.3 points per game on 38.6 percent from beyond the arc across 23.6 minutes per game.