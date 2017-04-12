Allen announced Tuesday that he signed with an agent and will remain in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.
Allen, a freshman center from Texas, initially tested the draft waters without signing an agent, but ultimately decided to make the leap to the next level based on the feedback he received. The 6-foot-11 big man racked up 12 double-doubles in his lone season with the Longhorns, averaging 13.4 points (on 56.6% shooting from the field) and 8.4 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game. Allen is expected to be selected in the first round, and could even push for a spot in the lottery if he stands out during the pre-draft process.
