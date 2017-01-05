Jarrett Jack: Nears return to full strength
Jack (knee) is nearing a return to full strength, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.
Jack was waived by the Hawks at the end of October, as he was still recovering from a torn ACL that required surgery in January. However, he's finally close to 100 percent healthy and is slated to hold an open audition for guard-needy teams, which should draw plenty of interest for the 33-year-old veteran. That said, no matter where he signs, there's no guarantees he's able to claim a starter's role right out of the gates and more realistically, is likely desired more to mentor some younger talent at his position.
