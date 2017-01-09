Burks was assigned Monday to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Burks joins both Dante Exum and Raul Neto in heading to the D-League, although it appears to be just an opportunity to log another practice, rather than actually play in a game with the Stars. The trio will likely be recalled in time for the big club's matchup with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, although Burks could use the added playing time after seeing less than 10 minutes in each of his last four outings.