Burks (ankle) is closing in on making his season debut, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Burks has already been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Sixers, but he's reportedly trending towards making his debut in the near future. He was able to take part in a limited practice earlier in the week and continues to up his workload, although the Jazz have yet to provide a concrete timetable for his return. That said, this recent report likely means Burks is only a few games away from taking the court, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately cleared at some point next week.