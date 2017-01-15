Burks went for eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

Burks was slated for a bump in minutes with Joe Johnson sitting out Saturday's contest for rest, and he made the most of his relatively brief time on the court. The six-year veteran's playing time allotment was his highest since making his season debut on Jan. 2, and marked his first time with double-digit minutes on the season. Burks could see similar opportunity again in the Jazz's next game on Monday, considering that Rodney Hood is now day-to-day with a hyperextended right knee suffered in Saturday's game. If he does get some extra run in the immediate future, he could make for an intriguing DFS punt play, given his demonstrated ability to generate offense with a modest amount of minutes.