Burks went for 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 victory over the Pacers.

Burks' scoring total led the second unit and represented his season best. The six-year veteran is enjoying a bit of extra run at the moment with Rodney Hood (knee) sidelined, seeing double-digit minutes in three of the last four games. Burks has certainly proven capable of providing efficient offense in a modest amount of minutes in the past, so he could make for a solid waiver-wire add in deeper formats as he continues to ramp up his involvement in coming games.

