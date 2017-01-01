Burks (ankle) will travel with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip which starts Monday in Brooklyn, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Burks is still awaiting his season debut while recovering from a lingering issue with his left ankle. Utah's road trip ends Jan. 8 in Memphis, so it's possible for his debut to happen sometime over the next week. Although, expectations should be tempered, since the Jazz will slowly ease him back into the rotation. On top of that, even when fully healthy, the 25-year-old may only be utilized in a reserve role behind George Hill, Rodney Hood, and Gordon Hayward.