Burks totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

Despite misfiring on what would have been a game-winning three-point jumper at the buzzer, Burks enjoyed another strong game off the bench in what was his highest allotment of playing time to date. He's now posted back-to-back 13-point efforts and has shot 60 percent (9-for-15) over that span. The six-year veteran should be in for some extra run as long as Rodney Hood (knee) remains on the shelf, although if he keeps up his current level of play, he doesn't figure to take much of a minutes hit even when the latter returns.