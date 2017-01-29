Burks supplied 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 16 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Burks was impressively efficient once again, scoring just under a point per minute on the floor while racking up his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The sixth-year sharpshooter has now scored a combined 26 points over his last 30 minutes on the court across a two-game span, and is currently one of the most offensively-proficient sixth men in the league, averaging 13.0 points over the last five contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola