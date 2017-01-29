Burks supplied 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 16 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Burks was impressively efficient once again, scoring just under a point per minute on the floor while racking up his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The sixth-year sharpshooter has now scored a combined 26 points over his last 30 minutes on the court across a two-game span, and is currently one of the most offensively-proficient sixth men in the league, averaging 13.0 points over the last five contests.