Burks (knee) is out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of ESPN700 reports.

Although it seemed like there was a slim chance he could suit up, Burks' knee has been giving him some problems as of late. It will be interesting to see how the Jazz handle his availability for Game 6 and a potential Game 7 given that he has yet to play in the postseason.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories