Jazz's Alec Burks: Out Friday for Game 3
Burks received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee Thursday and will not play during Friday's Game 3 matchup against the Clippers.
Burks has yet to play in the postseason, so his absence likely won't affect much for the Jazz. More word about his availability should come sometime after Game 3.
