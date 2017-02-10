Burks tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

As is often the case, Burks set the pace of the Jazz bench, posting double-digit scoring for the second straight game after a stretch of three consecutive single-digit efforts. The sixth-year pro continues to serve as one of the more productive sixth men in the league, and has now seen over 20 minutes in all February contests. After shooting just 3-for-16 in his first two games of the month, Burks has bounced back to post a 50.0 percent success rate (12-for-24) over the last three outings.