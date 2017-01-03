Burks (ankle) made his season debut off the bench in Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets. He missed the only shot he attempted in three minutes of action.

Burks had little opportunity to make an impact. He is expected to face significant restrictions in the short term, though he will also have to compete with a crowded Jazz backcourt for minutes. He has almost no fantasy value in most formats at this time.

