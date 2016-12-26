Jazz's Alec Burks: Practices Monday for first time since surgery
Burks (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion on Monday, Andy Larsen of ESPN reports.
This is Burks' first return to practice action since undergoing surgery on Nov. 1. He still has at least a week until he can return, but there will likely be more updates on his status as his recovery progresses.
