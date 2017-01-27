Burks provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 win over the Lakers.

Burks continues to provide solid returns in his bench role, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fourth straight game and leading the Jazz second unit in that category once again. The sixth-year veteran has the hot hand at the moment, as he's tallied a 57.6 percent success rate (19-for-33) from the floor over the last four contests.