Burks was recalled Thursday from the D-league's Salt Lake City Stars.

Burks was able to post 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal during Wednesday's game with the Stars, while the Jazz figure to continue easing him back into action at the NBA level with the rest of their backcourt healthy.

