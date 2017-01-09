Burks was recalled Monday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Burks, Dante Exum and Raul Neto all joined the Stars for a practice session earlier Monday, but it was just to get some extra work in, as they'll now rejoin the Jazz. Despite being recalled, Burks is still being brought along slowly and isn't expected to be a big part of the team's regular rotation moving forward, which will keep him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats for the time being.