Burks (knee) will not play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers.

As expected, Burks will remain out of action as he continues to nurse a left knee injury. While he played in the final three games of the regular season, Burks is yet to play in the playoffs, and it's unclear when, or if, the Jazz expect him to return to availability any time soon.

