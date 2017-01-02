Burks (ankle) will be available off the bench in Monday's game against the Nets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Following a long recovery from left ankle surgery, Burks will be active for the first time all season and is expected to make his season debut with the Jazz missing George Hill (concussion) and Dante Exum (knee) from the backcourt. It's likely that Burks will face significant restrictions in his first several games, but even once he improves his conditioning, his pathway to major minutes with the Jazz may be blocked due to the ample depth the team has on hand in the backcourt.