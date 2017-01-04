Burks (ankle) was held out of Tuesday's game against the Celtics for rest, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Burks made his season debut on Monday against the Nets, after missing the start of the season while recovering from left ankle surgery. While the Jazz didn't officially announce it prior to Tuesday's game, they opted to hold Burks out in the second game of their back-to-back set. The Jazz are expected to take an extremely cautious approach with Burks moving forward and after seeing just three minutes in his debut, he'll likely continue to be limited come Thursday's matchup with the Raptors. With the depth that the Jazz currently have, Burks could struggle to find significant minutes even when on a full workload.