Burks (ankle) is about two weeks away from a return to the court, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Burks has reportedly made significant progress in his individual workouts, but has yet to be cleared for full-contact practices with the team. He's currently projected to be ready to go in about two weeks, although that will likely be altered depending on when he's able to return to practice and how his ankle responds once he does just that. With that said, even when back to full strength, Burks isn't necessarily slated to take on a huge role, so he can continue to be avoided for the time being.