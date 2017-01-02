Burks (ankle) is listed as questionable Monday against the Nets.

While it may not come Monday, Burks' season debut looks to be on the horizon, as it was revealed earlier in the day that the combo guard would travel with the Jazz on their five-game road trip. Given that Burks has barely played in the past calendar year while requiring multiple procedures on his left ankle, the 25-year-old will likely face significant minute restrictions once he does return to action, so it will be difficult to wring much fantasy value out of him.