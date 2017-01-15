Burks will see more minutes than usual with Joe Johnson (rest) out for Saturday's tilt against the Magic, reports David Locke, radio voice of the Jazz.

Burks has only appeared in five games this season for the Jazz, and has averaged 4.2 minutes in those games, but coach Quin Synder is looking to give the guard some more minutes. Last season with the Jazz, Burks averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per game, and managed to shoot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.