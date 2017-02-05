Diaw failed to score (0-2 FG) and contributed one assist and one rebound across 11 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Though Derrick Favors (undisclosed) was able to return to action Saturday, he was limited to a 10-minute role off the bench, affording Diaw his second start in a row. Unfortunately for Diaw, he was unable to take advantage, as the Jazz were a team-worst minus-18 when he was on the court, prompting coach Quin Snyder to go with more smaller lineups. Favors is likely to see his playing time pick up and move back into a starting role before long, effectively closing the door on Diaw emerging as a fantasy-relevant option in most leagues.