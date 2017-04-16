Diaw totaled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds over 23 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 win over the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

The veteran forward typically saw minutes in the teens during the regular season, but Saturday's contest afforded him a slight uptick in opportunity. That was presumably due in large part to Rudy Gobert's knee injury on the first play, which sidelined him for the duration of the contest. Diaw was particularly effective as a ball distributor, with his assist total his highest since Jan. 16 against the Suns. Diaw could see a similar minutes total in Tuesday's Game 2 if Gobert is unavailable.