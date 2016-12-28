Jazz's Boris Diaw: Produces 10 points in return to bench
Diaw posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 102-100 win against the Lakers on Tuesday.
Diaw returned to the bench as Derrick Favors was reinserted into the starting lineup, but his minutes weren't affected much. He hit two-three pointers in a game for the second time this year but failed to get a single rebound for the first time in December.
More News
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: To come off bench Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Tallies season highs in points, assists•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Plays 29 minutes in second straight start•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Starting Friday•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Settles for limited bench role Sunday•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Will start Thursday•