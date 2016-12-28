Diaw posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 102-100 win against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Diaw returned to the bench as Derrick Favors was reinserted into the starting lineup, but his minutes weren't affected much. He hit two-three pointers in a game for the second time this year but failed to get a single rebound for the first time in December.