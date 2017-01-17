Diaw contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Suns.

Diaw shot 75 percent inside the arc on his way to his seventh double-digit scoring performance of the season. The 34-year-old big man also led the team in assists. Diaw is averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.7 minutes in his 16th season.