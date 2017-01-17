Jazz's Boris Diaw: Scores 12 points Monday
Diaw contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Suns.
Diaw shot 75 percent inside the arc on his way to his seventh double-digit scoring performance of the season. The 34-year-old big man also led the team in assists. Diaw is averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.7 minutes in his 16th season.
More News
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Produces 10 points in return to bench•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: To come off bench Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Tallies season highs in points, assists•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Plays 29 minutes in second straight start•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Starting Friday•
-
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Settles for limited bench role Sunday•