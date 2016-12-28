Jazz's Boris Diaw: To come off bench Tuesday
Diaw will come off the bench during Tuesday's game with the Lakers.
Diaw will return to the bench due to Derrick Favors getting back in the starting lineup for the Jazz, and thus, taking a slight dip in production. Diaw is averaging 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21.2 minutes per game.
