Diaw will come off the bench during Tuesday's game with the Lakers.

Diaw will return to the bench due to Derrick Favors getting back in the starting lineup for the Jazz, and thus, taking a slight dip in production. Diaw is averaging 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21.2 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola