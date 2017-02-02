Diaw will start at power forward for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Kareem Copeland of the Associated Press reports.

Diaw will replace Trey Lyles in the starting lineup. Lyles started for the injured Derrick Favors in the previous game. If Favors is forced to miss any additional time the team will likely keep making their starting power forward decision based on matchups.

