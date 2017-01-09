Exum (knee) was assigned Monday to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Exum, Alec Burks and Raul Neto are all heading to the Stars in order to log another practice before the Jazz match up with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, but they should rejoin the the big club in short order. Exum has also recently dealt with a knee injury, which likely played a part in keeping him off the floor over the Jazz's last few games, so a stint with the Stars should give him some time for added rehab.