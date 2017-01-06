Exum (knee) returned Thursday and scored just two points (1-3 FG) along with two assists in 14 minutes during a 101-93 loss to Toronto.

Exum saw limited minutes Thursday, and looked extremely unconfident when he did take the court. He still looks to be testing out that ailing left knee, and didn't look to attack much off the dribble at all. Exum gets a bit of a grace period to shake off a seven-game absence, but even before his injury he was struggling. The second-year point guard is averaging just 6.3 points per game and 1.7 assists per game this season.