Exum (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.

The Jazz are evaluating Exum on a day-to-day basis while he battles tendinitis in his left knee, but he'll be on tap for his sixth straight absence Monday, and there isn't much evidence to suggest he's close to a return. With George Hill (concussion) also ruled out Monday, Shelvin Mack is expected to enter the starting lineup at point guard and log somewhere in the neighborhood of 30-to-35 minutes.