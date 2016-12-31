Exum (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Exum will now miss his fifth consecutive game due to an ongoing tendinitis issue in his knee, while George Hill and Shelvin Mack will continue to see a bulk of the minutes at point guard.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola